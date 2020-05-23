Raj: SHO commits suicide in Churu

Jaipur: The SHO of Rajgarh Police Station in Churu district allegedly committed suicide on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Vishnu Dutt was found hanging inside his quarter, he said.

Senior officers including Churu Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam have reached the spot and the matter is being probed.

Source: PTI

