CCTV footage of a coaching student who reportedly died after falling from his hostel’s sixth floor in Kota, Rajasthan came up on social media on Friday.

After the incident, the students expressed their anger to the hostel staff for the accident.

The net was broken, he fallen out when he was trying to put on his slippers by standing with the support of net.



The event was recorded on video by the hostel’s CCTV system. The investigation into this event has been launched by officers from Jawaharnagar police station.