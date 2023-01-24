Rajasthan: Unknown persons uproot ATM with over Rs 30 lakh cash

They probably uprooted the machine with the help of a vehicle they had brought in which they took the ATM with them.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 24th January 2023 7:27 pm IST
Raj: Unknown miscreants uproots ATM having more than Rs 30 lakh
Representative Image

Jaipur: Unidentified miscreants uprooted an automated teller machine (ATM) having more than Rs 30 lakh cash in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Vikas Sangwan said unknown miscreants uprooted the ATM of State Bank of India having more than Rs 30 lakh cash installed at the powerhouse intersection.

Also Read
‘Truth always comes out’: Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary ban

He said efforts are being made to identify the miscreants with the help of CCTV cameras.

They probably uprooted the machine with the help of a vehicle they had brought in which they took the ATM with them, he said.

A complaint has been lodged at the Arian police station, police said, adding that the actual amount of cash stolen is being assessed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button