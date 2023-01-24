Rajasthan: Unknown persons uproot ATM with over Rs 30 lakh cash

Jaipur: Unidentified miscreants uprooted an automated teller machine (ATM) having more than Rs 30 lakh cash in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Vikas Sangwan said unknown miscreants uprooted the ATM of State Bank of India having more than Rs 30 lakh cash installed at the powerhouse intersection.

He said efforts are being made to identify the miscreants with the help of CCTV cameras.

They probably uprooted the machine with the help of a vehicle they had brought in which they took the ATM with them, he said.

A complaint has been lodged at the Arian police station, police said, adding that the actual amount of cash stolen is being assessed.