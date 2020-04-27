Raja Singh alleges lockdown violation by old city Muslims

Hyderabad: The lone BJP MLA from the city T. Raja Singh today alleged that the the Muslims from old city were violating the ongoing lockdown norms . He also alleged that hundreds of old city Muslims were coming on roads to buy fruits and vegetables every day.

He said that areas like Mozamjahi market, Osman Gunj were crowded by the Muslims despite being the ongoing lockdown. Citing that the Hindus of the city celebrated their festivals like Srirama Navami, Hanumantha Jayanthi at their homes, he asked the authorities as to who gave permission to the Muslims to come out of their houses during the lockdown.

Singh claimed that the old city was reporting the most number of corona positive cases in the state. Singh made it clear that his intention was not to hurt the Muslims of the city. He said that they had already written several letters on the issue to the CM, DGP and Hyderbad police commisoner and added that no action was initiated on his letters so far. He urged the Muslims of the old city to observe ramzan fasting at their homes.

