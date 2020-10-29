Raja Singh alleges that Sania Mirza allowed calf-shooting at farm house

Hyderabad: One of the most controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday alleged that ace tennis star Sania Mirza was present at the time a calf was shot dead five days ago in Dammagudem reserve forest in Vikarabad.

As per Indian Express report, Raja Singh claimed that Sania Mirza owned a farmhouse near the place where the calf was found dead. He also claimed that as per locals Sania’s watchman Umer had shot the calf and she was also present at the time of incident.

Raja Singh demands enquiry

The Goshamahal MLA also demanded the Telangana Chief Minister KCR to book a murder case against those who killed the “holy cow” and conduct an inquiry into Sania’s role in the incident.

On October 23, a dead calf was found with bullet injuries, along with a buffalo, near Dammagudem village of Pudur mandal in Vikarabad. The police suspected the watchman of a farmhouse and arrested him.

Further adding that hunting wild animals is a hobby of Sania Mirza and family, Raja Singh said, “The villagers say that Sania would often come to the farmhouse along with her relatives from Dubai and Saudi Arabia. They would go hunting in the forest. There were also instances of peacocks being killed inside the farmhouse, which never came to light.”

Sania Mirza denies all allegations

According to a Reddif report, Sania Mirza finally released an official statement on Thursday evening denying all allegations of Raja Singh against her.

Her statement read, ‘There is fake and malicious news being circulated in some sections of the media by vested interests that a cow was shot dead at Parigi in Vikharabad District on a farm house which is mischievously alleged to be belonging to me.’

‘I really didn’t plan to respond to this false crazy story but just to put an end to this I would like to issue the following clarifications.’

‘I DO NOT OWN any farm house in Parigi. I DO NOT HAVE any person by the name that has been mentioned in the media in my employment. And lastly I have been OUT OF THE COUNTRY since beginning September,’ Sania asserted.

‘I hope this statement puts this story to rest and in the future I will not be subjected to such baseless ridiculous stories.’