Raja singh lashes out at TRS , MIM parties

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency Raja Singh today lashed out at ruling TRS and MIM parties. Referring to the victory of TRS party in GHMC mayor and deputy mayor elections, he said that the residents of the state capital had watched every thing . He mocked that two thieves had won the mayor’s post. Reminding the statement of the TRS party leaders that they didn’t have any alliance with the MIM party, he said that the pink had taken the support of the MIM to bag the two posts.

He said that the two parties were now planning to loot the corporation. Referring to the statement of the MIM party leaders that they would also field their candidate in the Mayor and deputy mayor’s elections , he asked the MIM leaders as to why they didn’t contest the elections

Source: NSS