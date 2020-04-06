Raja Singh lights torch to mark fight against coronavirus

Hyderabad: T. Raja Singh, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency lit a torch in Hyderabad following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off lights of houses at 9 PM for 9 minutes to mark the fight against the coronavirus.

Chinese virus go back: Raja Singh

Along with Singh, a few people were also seen standing with a torch in support of the BJP MLA.

Holding fire torches in their hands, Raja Singh and his followers raised slogans of “go back, go back, Chinese virus go back”.

The entire country rose to the occasion in unison on Sunday night in response to PM Modi’s appeal to light candles, diyas, and flashlights to signal India’s resolve to defeat the coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in India surge

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths.

Source: With inputs from IANS/ANI

