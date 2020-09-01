Raja Singh meets TS HM after police advises MLA to use bulletproof car

Hyderabad: BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency, Raja Singh met Home Minister of Telangana State, Mohammed Mahmood Ali seeking the details about the threat to his security. He also submitted a written letter to the Minister.

Police advise MLA to use bulletproof car

On Saturday, Telangana police advised the MLA to use the bulletproof car allotted to him by the government, and completely avoid moving on a motorcycle, citing a threat to his security.

“It has been noticed that sometimes you are moving on a motorcycle. This poses a grave security threat to you. Therefore, your kind cooperation is solicited to ensure proper security: that you may kindly completely avoid moving on motorcycle and travel by the bulletproof car allotted,” said Anjani Kumar, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner in a letter addressed to the MLA.

Enhanced security

The Police Commissioner added that due to MLA’s threat perception, enhanced security has been provided to him and his security personnel are also being alerted and checked from time to time.

Earlier, the MLA had said that he will mail Central Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inquiring about the nature of the threat to his life.