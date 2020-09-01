Raja Singh meets TS HM after police advises MLA to use bulletproof car

By Sameer Published: 1st September 2020 10:58 am IST
Raja Singh

Hyderabad: BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency, Raja Singh met Home Minister of Telangana State, Mohammed Mahmood Ali seeking the details about the threat to his security. He also submitted a written letter to the Minister.

Police advise MLA to use bulletproof car

On Saturday, Telangana police advised the MLA to use the bulletproof car allotted to him by the government, and completely avoid moving on a motorcycle, citing a threat to his security.

“It has been noticed that sometimes you are moving on a motorcycle. This poses a grave security threat to you. Therefore, your kind cooperation is solicited to ensure proper security: that you may kindly completely avoid moving on motorcycle and travel by the bulletproof car allotted,” said Anjani Kumar, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner in a letter addressed to the MLA.

READ:  Hyderabad police book cases for taking out Ashura procession

Enhanced security

The Police Commissioner added that due to MLA’s threat perception, enhanced security has been provided to him and his security personnel are also being alerted and checked from time to time.

Earlier, the MLA had said that he will mail Central Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inquiring about the nature of the threat to his life.

Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close