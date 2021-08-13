Raja Singh prays at Bhagyalaxmi temple for Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh and BJP leaders Babu Mohan and Dr. Chandrashekar on Friday offered prayers at the Bhagyalaxmi temple abutting the Charminar for successful padayatra to be taken up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president from August 24.

Speaking after offering his prayers, Raja Singh said that the padayatra is meant to highlight and put an end to the corrupt rule of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state. “The promises KCR made in his election manifesto have not been implemented so far. We wish to take those issues to the people,” Singh added.

The walkathon named ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ will begin from the temple and end in the poll-bound Huzurabad.

The padyatra was originally scheduled from August 9 but was postponed as MP and BJP State President Sanjay Bandi had to attend Parliament. A whip had been issued by the BJP to its MPs to stay put in Delhi for the monsoon sessions of Parliament as key bill were being introduced. This meant the BJP MPs could not be absent from the Parliament.