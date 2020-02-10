Raja Singh reacts after Akbaruddin sought Mahankali temple expansion

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Raja Singh, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency shared a video message after Akbaruddin Owaisi, MIM MLA requested Chief Minister of Telangana State, K. Chandrashekhar Rao to expand Simhavauhini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza in the old city of Hyderabad.

Raja Singh’s reaction

Reacting to the step taken by Owaisi, Raja Singh alleged that it was scripted by KCR as people of Telangana are criticizing the alliance of TRS and MIM.

जो कभी "लाल दरवाजे" को हरा कर देंगे कहता था वो आज लाल दरवाजे में स्तिथ माँ महाकाली के मंदिर के विकास की बात कर रहा है।



"ये डर हमे अच्छा लगा" pic.twitter.com/2r7YAKUKz6 — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) February 10, 2020

He suggested KCR to ask Owaisi to seek apology from the Hindus for making controversial remarks earlier.

“I will become the supporter of Akbaruddin Owaisi if he apologizes to the Hindus”, Raja Singh added.

It may be mentioned that after meeting KCR, Akbaruddin Owaisi said “Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple has more than a hundred years of history. During the Bonalu, lakhs of people offer prayers and Bonalu here. But the temple complex is situated in a 100 square yards area. Due to the narrow space, it is causing immense problems to lakhs of the devotees”.

He told the Chief Minister that there is a need to expand the temple at a cost of Rs 10 crore.