Raja Singh requests Amit Shah to start NRC process from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Raja Singh, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency requested Union Home Minister to start National Register of Citizens (NRC) process from Hyderabad.

In a tweet, he claimed, “Rohingya’s in Hyderabad have setup a YT channel ‘Hyderabad Rohingya TV’ & Football club like any other legal citizens”.

Sharing the screenshot of a YouTube video, he also questioned, “Next what contesting elections?

Is @TelanganaCMO & @TelanganaDGP are not aware of such activities”.

Facebook bans Raja Singh

Earlier, Raja Singh was in headlines after Facebook banned him. He is at the centre of a controversy that erupted after a report in ‘Wall Street Journal’ that Facebook’s content policies favoured the BJP.

The social media giant banned the legislator from its platform and Instagram for violating its policy that prohibits content promoting violence and hate.

Facebook spokesperson

“We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to Facebook’s decision to remove his account, it added.