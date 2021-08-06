Raja Singh targets Sania Mirza, urges KCR to appoint Sindhu as Telangana brand ambassador

Hyderabad: BJP MLA representing Goshamahal assembly constituency Raja Singh has once against targeted tennis player Sania Mirza by calling her ‘daughter-in-law of Pakistan’ and urged the chief minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao to appoint badminton star PV Sindhu as the brand ambassador of the state.

In a short video released after Sindhu’s victory at Tokyo Olympics, the MLA said that the badminton star has made India proud by winning a medal at the Olympics.

Stressing on the importance of the development of sports in the state, he urged KCR to allocate a special budget for it.

It is not the first time, earlier too, Raja Singh targeted Sania Mirza after the Pulwama attack. He had asked the CM of Telangana to remove Sania Mirza as the brand ambassador of the state.

It may be mentioned that Sania was named as Brand Ambassador of Telangana in 2014.

First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals

Sindhu won the bronze medal on Sunday by defeating China’s He Bing Jiao. After the victory, she became the second Indian and first woman athlete from the country to win two Olympic medals.

On Wednesday, she arrived in Hyderabad. Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud and other officials accorded a warm welcome to the Olympic medalist.

Sania Mirza knocked out in first round at Tokyo Olympics

On July 25, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were knocked out in the first round of the women’s doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics. They lost to Ukraine’s Lyudmyla and Nadiia.

The defeat has resulted in an early end to their campaign at the Olympics.