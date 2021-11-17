Raja Singh undertakes sudden inspection of Osmania Dental Hospital

Hyderabad: The BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh undertook a sudden inspection of Osmania dental hospital to review the patients’ difficulties. The patients are given deadlines after 15 to 20 days by the doctors of the dental hospital located in the compound of Osmania General Hospital.

In view of a stream of complaints about delay in treatment and surgery, Raja Singh undertook a sudden inspection of the dental hospital and met the patients.

The patients informed the MLA that they are being given two weeks’ deadline for a simple surgery which is forcing the patients to visit private hospitals.

The BJP MLA met the Superintendent of the hospital and told him that the poor and middle-class people visit government hospitals. If they do not get treatment on time they are forced to visit private hospitals by paying exorbitant costs.

The Superintendent of Dental Hospital assured Raja Singh to look into the peoples’ complaints and speed up the treatment and surgery process in the hospital.