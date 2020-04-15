Raja Singh urges police to book cases against violators

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA today wrote a letter city police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and sought strict action violators of social distance rule in his assembly constituency.

In his letter , he told the CP that the rule of social distance was not implemented at shops and markets located in his constituency. He said that the violation of the rule of social Distance was being found at Mangalhat Market, Godekikabar Market, Aghapura, Charkandil, Nampally Yousuf’s in darts road market, folk Jana , Mattika sher bear Seastika Mirchi, Bartan Bazar, Kalsawadi, Sitabarbazar, Mukhtar Gunj, Osman a Gunj, Palli market, Nagaraja Gunj , Kishanganj, Isamiya Bazar , Pardagate, MJ Market , Fruit market , Phoolmarket , King Koti nothing market , Sultan Bazar , Badi Choodu, Purana phool and Jumerath Bazar areas.

He also urged the CP to keep an eagle eye on the areas mentioned by him and ensure social distance in his constituency.

