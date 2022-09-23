Raja Singh’s wife knocks Telangana HC seeking security for the legislator

Hyderabad: Usha Bai, the wife of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh has knocked Telangana high court seeking security for the legislator who is lodged at Charlapally Central Prison. She alleged that jail inmates can attack her husband.

Claiming that basic amenities such as a cot, chair, and newspapers are not being provided to the legislator, she pleaded with the court to direct to concerned authorities to provide basic amenities to her husband.

In the petition, she said that Raja Singh should be treated as a special class prisoner as he is an MLA. He should be allowed to meet his family members, voters and well-wishers twice a week, she added.

Earlier, she filed a petition against the detention of Raja Singh in the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

Governor’s intervention sought

She had also sought the Telangana governor’s intervention in quashing the PD Act slapped on Raja Singh.

Usha Bai, along with Raja Singh’s sisters, met the governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum.

The MLA was booked under the PD Act and sent to jail on August 25 for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

According to the police, 101 criminal cases were registered against Raja Singh. He is also involved in 18 communal offences.

The police said that Raja Singh has been “habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches” and “driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder”.

Raja Singh is a member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad. BJP suspended him from the party after he uploaded an offensive video on a YouTube channel last month.