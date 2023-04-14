Hyderabad: Raja Singh’s YouTube account banned for hate speech

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP leader and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s verified YouTube channel ‘Shree Ram Channel Telangana’ has been terminated after the video streaming site found violations of hate speech policies.

The channel had over 5.5 lakh subscribers and over 1K videos posted by the time of the ban.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair tweeted about the development and said that the ban happened after the fact checker website highlighted YouTube hate speech policy violations by this YouTube channel.

Alt News wrote to YouTube after monitoring the channel for a span of three months, its researcher Kalim said.

