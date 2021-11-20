Rajamouli, Salman Khan’s BIG film finally happening?

Mumbai: What could be more exciting for the enthusiastic fans especially the movie buffs seeing two big personalities of film industry collaborating for a big project. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s fans have been eagerly waiting for him to join hands with superstars of Bollywood for something massive. And now, it seems like the wait is finally over!

Social media is flooded with pictures of Rajamouli visiting Salman Khan in Mumbai and fans can’t keep calm over it. The latest media reports state that the filmmaker dropped by the film city to meet the Tiger 3 actor. Fans are wondering if there is a film on cards finally.

Some reports are also stating that Rajamouli is planning to involve Salman in promotional events of RRR which is slated to hit the screens on January 7. However, there is no clearity on their meeting. It remains to be seen if Rajamouli will take up directing the Bollywood superstar now.

Rajamouli & team are planning at least 3 events for #RRR in the North belt to popularize the Hindi version. Rajamouli has invited Salman Khan for one of the events and the Superstar has agreed👍



The makers will very soon make the official announcement.#RRROnJan7th

When Rajamouli refused to direct Salman Khan

It is noteworthy that Rajamouli and Salman Khan would have collaborated for in 2015 itself if the things had went good. The director missed out on opportunity to direct Salman in Bajrangi Bhaijaan due to his commitment to Baahubali. The 2015 hit was written by legendary screen-writer and Rajamouli’s father K.V.Vijayendra Prasad. Reportedly, the Bahubali helmer was introduced to the idea during a hectic shoot period which is why he said a big no to direct it.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli’s highly anticipated RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram boasts of a stellar star-cast–Ram CSharan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn — and high adrenaline action sequences. On the other hand, Salman Khan had Tiger 3 and Antim: The Final Truth in his kitty.