Rajasthan Assembly passes three bills to negate Centre’s farm laws

Jaipur, Nov 2 : The Rajasthan Assembly on Monday passed, by a voice vote, three bills to negate the farm laws enacted by the Centre recently after an intensive debate which saw ruling party and opposition leaders face off many times.

While the BJP MLAs staged a walkout before the vote, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that he can guarantee that all the three Central farm laws will have to withdrawn just like the Land Acquisition Act.

The entire country is standing against these farm laws enacted by the Union government, he added.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, defending the central laws, said that these were not introduced in Parliament all of a sudden but were drafted after taking into account of recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission, which spoke of one nation, one market, contract farming as well as abolition of indirect mandi taxes.

Alleging that the Congress government brought in the bills only to make their leaders in New Delhi happy, he said: “If there is someone who worked to bring a change in farmers’ life, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore also spoke against the three bills – the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020.

