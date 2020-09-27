Rajasthan CM, BJP state chief condole Jaswant Singh’s death

Jaipur, Sep 27 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed his condolence on the death of veteran leader Jaswant Singh.

Gehlot in his tweet said, “My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan & former Union minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. May God give strength to his family members & supporters in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.”

BJP state president Satish Poonia said, “Am extremely saddened to hear the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Jaswant Singh Jasol, a proud figure of Marwar. We pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

“Jaswant Singh was a strong pillar for the BJP family, who served the motherland as a soldier or served the nation as a politician. He has worked sincerely in important ministries in Atal ji’s government and has left a fine imprint of his work. The nation will always remember the work done by him for the national interest and social welfare.

Former Defence Minister Jaswant Singh passed away early Sunday, said an official statement from the R&R Hospital in Delhi. He was 82.

