By News Desk 1 Published: 9th September 2020 12:08 pm IST
Rajasthan CM postpones all meetings for one month

Jaipur, Sep 9 : Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has postponed all meetings for a month beginning from Wednesday.

The decision came on Tuesday night, a state government press release said.

Around 40 employees in the Chief Minister’s residence and office were found Covid infected. They also included the police and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) personnel, who were associated with the Chief Minister’s security.

Gehlot said following the norms of social distancing and health protocols are the main measures which can fight the spread of Covid-19. This infection can be controlled by protecting ourselves.

“For this reason, on the advice of doctors, I have decided not to meet anyone for the next one month. However, I will participate via video conference for matters to discuss good governance,” he said in the release.

Gehlot said that in this crisis of Covid-19 epidemic, protecting the lives of the people of the state was the highest priority of the government. For this, the state government was making every effort by strengthening the medical facilities, but the infection of this epidemic can be prevented with everyone’s support, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the country to wear masks, keep social distancing, avoid crowds, keep social interactions to a minimum, leave home only when necessary and cater to all other health protocols with full responsibility.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

