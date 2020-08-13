Rajasthan Congress revokes suspension of two MLAs

Jaipur, Aug 13 : The suspension of two Rajasthan Congress MLAs including Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh has been revoked, said Congress officials here on Thursday.

Avinash Pandey, AICC general secretary, in his tweet, said, “After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked,” he said.

It needs to be mentioned here that two MLAs were stripped off from the primary membership of the Congress after the party accused them of conspiring to topple the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. The party mentioned leaked audio tapes to suggest that the two legislators along with Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot had entered into a conspiracy with the BJP.

The crucial state Assembly session starts from Friday and the two MLAs have been invited by the party to attend the session.

