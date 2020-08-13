Rajasthan Congress revokes suspension of two MLAs

By News Desk 1 Updated: 14th August 2020 4:36 am IST
Rajasthan Congress revokes suspension of two MLAs

Jaipur, Aug 13 : The suspension of two Rajasthan Congress MLAs including Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh has been revoked, said Congress officials here on Thursday.

Avinash Pandey, AICC general secretary, in his tweet, said, “After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked,” he said.

It needs to be mentioned here that two MLAs were stripped off from the primary membership of the Congress after the party accused them of conspiring to topple the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. The party mentioned leaked audio tapes to suggest that the two legislators along with Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot had entered into a conspiracy with the BJP.

The crucial state Assembly session starts from Friday and the two MLAs have been invited by the party to attend the session.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close