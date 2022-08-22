Rajasthan: Dalit minor girl abducted, gang-raped in Karauli

A case of the gang rape of a Dalit minor girl came to light on Saturday in a village of Hindaun city of Karauli, Rajasthan. The victim’s mother filed an FIR on Saturday evening with the support of Dalit organizations.

According to News18, Surauth police officer Sharif Ali said that the victim’s mother has alleged in the FIR that her 15-year-old daughter was sleeping in the house on the night of August 17. At around 12 o’clock in the night she woke up to find that her daughter had disappeared. Even after a lot of searching, she was not found, leading to the girl’s father filing a missing report on August 19.

That same night, the police found the girl in a cattle shed in the village. She was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and was handed over to the family.

The victim’s mother alleged in the FIR that two youths from the village had abducted her daughter and later raped her while keeping her hostage in the cattle shed. The police had traced the girl based on the location of the mobile numbers.

The family members of the victim have alleged that the accused’s family members are constantly threatening them, saying that they will burn down their house if they do not take the case back.

The police is investigating the matter.