Rajasthan: Drizzle brings respite from cold wave

Jaipur, Jan 2 : Rajasthan, reeling under a cold wave, received a little respite on Saturday from the biting cold when drizzle in different parts of the state pushed the temperatures up in Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Tonk, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jaisalmer and other districts.

The sporadic rains helped the minimum temperatures jump from one degree to 9 degree Celsius. The highest rainfall was recoded in Tonk which was 3.1 mm, while the second highest rainfall was recorded in Churu which was 2.2 mm.

Besides these districts, rainfall was also recorded in Jaipur, Pilani, Sikar, Kota, and other places.

The India Meteorological Department has further issued an Orange Alert for east and west Rajasthan for January 3 and 4. Several areas of Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Udaipur divisions have received warnings of hailstorm along with rain. On the other hand, in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu in Bikaner division of western Rajasthan, there have been warnings of rain and hail with thunderstorms.

Churu on Friday registered a minimum temperature of -0.2 degree Celsius. Similarly, Mount Abu recorded zero degree temperature on the same day.

In fact, these two districts have been recording temperatures below zero for last four days which forced people to stay indoors to escape the cold.

Besides these two districts, Pilani recorded 1.5 degrees, Shri Ganganagar 2.4 degrees, Vanasthali 4.5 degrees, Bundi 4.6 degrees, Bikaner 4.8 degrees and Sikar and Jaisalmer at five degrees each on Friday. Bhilwara, Ajmer each were at 6.6 degree Celsius while Kota had 7.8 degree and Jaipur 8.7 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Saturday although shot up a few degrees, but the chilly winds continued to give shivers to the people.

The MeT department on Saturday warned of thunderstorms with light to moderate rain at isolated places in Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Bundi, Baran, Sawai Madhopur districts and adjoining areas.

The thunderstorm, rains and hailstorm warning has been issued from January 2 to 4. Although there is no warning for January 5, but January 6 will also be a cold day with MeT officials warning of thunderstorm and hailstorm in Alwar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar.

Meanwhile, the hailstorm warning has left the farmers of the state worried. “We have standing crops of wheat, mustard and ‘chana’. Rains can be a blessing for us, but hailstorms can destroy these crops,” said Vijay, a farmer from Behror.

The MeT department has issued warnings to transport and aviation authorities. This includes to drive slow and avoid road collisions.

It also said that take-offs and landing at airports could be affected in view of low visibility.

Jaipur airport director J.S. Balhara told IANS, “Two Delhi flights were diverted here on Saturday due to bad weather in Delhi and one flight was diverted from Kishangarh. If Delhi continues to reel under fog, we are ready to handle further flights,” he said.

