Rajasthan duo held for theft in Goa

Panaji, March 6 : Two persons from Rajasthan were arrested on Saturday for stealing valuables from tourists at North Goa’s popular Mandrem beach, the police said.

The thieves had robbed bags containing personal belongings like mobile phones, airpods, speakers and cash belonging to one Karan Wahi, a resident of Peddar road in Mumbai, after the latter along with his friends had gone for a swim off Mandrem beach.

According to Jivba Dalvi, inspector in-charge of the Pernem police station, Chandan Bhanwarlal Sahu (23) and Vishal Bhavanishankar Sahu (22) from Jaipur have been arrested and booked under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

