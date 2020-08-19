Rajasthan fared better against Covid compared to other states: CM

Jaipur, Aug 20 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his government did not leave any stone unturned to save the lives of the people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and performed better on all parameters as compared to other states.

Gehlot said the government did this along with fulfilling its pledge ‘No one sleeps hungry’. He said: “We will make all possible efforts so that no one succumbs to coronavirus in the state, for which our focus is on conducting more and more tests.”

The objective of the state government is to make Rajasthan front runner in the entire country in the health sector, the chief minister said.

Gehlot said this while addressing a programme after laying the foundation stone and dedicating medical institutions to the public virtually on Wednesday.

A total of 29 buildings of the medical education department were dedicated to the public and foundation stone of 8 construction works was laid. The total cost of all the projects is Rs 300 crore (approximately).

“It is our dream that no person should go outside the state to get treatment. There was zero testing facility in the state when coronavirus infection broke out but today, a facility to conduct more than 40,000 tests per day has been developed which will further touch 50,000 tests daily,” Gehlot said, adding Rajasthan has succeeded in treating at least 50 patients through Plasma Therapy.

“Rajasthan has moved ahead considerably in the medical field. Our management to fight corona was praised in the entire country. We kept the mortality rate due to coronavirus under control and performed better in all parameters compared to other states,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.