Rajasthan farmers build huts for Mahapanchayat

Jaipur, Feb 22 : As a series of Kisan Mahapanchayat begins from Monday in Rajasthan, the farmers were busy building thatched huts at Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border in view of the approaching summer.

Along with the huts, the farmers are also being provided with water coolers and other facilities.

The first Mahapanchayat begins at Nohar in Hanumangarh on Monday, which will be followed by two such meetings in Sardarshahar (Churu) and Sikar on February 23, and in Kariri Todabhim (Karauli district) on February 25, said Sanjay Madhav, spokesperson of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, Rajasthan unit.

Massive farmer Mahapanchayat will also be organised in Padampur and Ghadasana in Sriganganagar district on February 26.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait along with all the prominent leaders of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha will participate in these Mahapanchayats.

“A joint Kisan Morcha Rajasthan meeting will be held in Jaipur on February 24, in which a strategy will be set to intensify the movement in the state along with the holding of Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur and other areas of Rajasthan,” Madhav said.

