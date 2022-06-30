Rajasthan: Four communal episodes in 3 months highlight intel failure

Jaipur: Four incidents of communal violence in three months in Rajasthan have shifted the attention to the intelligence failure in the desert state and now questions are being raised on the governance.

The intelligence failure is being discussed all across the state after the brutal and horrific murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, the video of which was put on social media.

In three months, communal riots have been reported in four districts of the state and surprisingly in all these incidents, the intelligence failed to give any input to the district administration.

In Rajasthan, the riots have taken place in Karauli, Jodhpur, Bhilwara and now the horrific murder in Udaipur, but the intelligence had no clue.

In Karauli, stone pelting was reported on April 2 on the occasion of Ram Navami, but the intelligence had no idea about it. A total of 37 people were arrested while around 140 were booked. Some are still absconding. Several shops were set on fire. The police registered a case against 144 people but till now only 37 could be arrested.

A month later, communal tension erupted at Jalori Gate in Jodhpur triggered by a dispute over the raising flag of a certain community, near the statue of freedom fighter Bal Mukund Bissa. Internet was suspended for four days. Around 40 people were rounded up, and as usual, there was no intelligence about the communal clash.

In Bhilwara, on May 5, in the Sanganer area, the fight between the two communities took the form of communal tension. Members of both the communities came on the streets. The police had to shut down the Internet for two days. While twenty-five people were booked, only a few have been arrested so far. After six days, there was communal tension again in the Shastri Nagar area of Bhilwara. The authorities again shut the Internet for a day. Bhilwara police had no intelligence about the communal tension in the area.

Rajasthan Police has formed an SIT to probe if these riots were a part of any conspiracy, a report is yet to be given to the government.

Meanwhile, BJP State President Satish Poonia said that the Udaipur murder has highlighted the complete failure of the law and order as well as intelligence in the state.

He said, “The Udaipur incident shows how criminals are becoming fearless which highlights the failure of the law and order of the state government. The NIA or central agency comes only when local administration fails. If the police administration and the state government become weak, it is the Home Minister and Chief Minister who have the moral responsibility to maintain law and order. It is regrettable that the CM appealed for peace through Twitter.”