Rajasthan government holds Investors Connect in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rajasthan government organised a roadshow at Hitech City, on Thursday to call investors from Hyderabad to the state. The Investors Connect focused on the emerging industrial scenario and investment friendly policy framework of Rajasthan.

A delegation of the Rajasthan state government led by Industry and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat, Technical Education, Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Minister Subhash Garg, and Minister for Revenue Ramlal Jat, held discussions with investors at the event.

The Hyderabad roadshow showcased emerging investment destinations of Rajasthan including petroleum and petrochemical investment region, electric vehicle zone, Fintech Park and Medical Device Park.

Axis Energy, Semaliya Energy, Akshat Greentech and Crochet industries pvt Ltd, signed Memorandums of Understanding and Letters of Intent of Rupees 40,510 crore during the road show.

The roadshow that was organised with the support of national partner CII, arrives in series of global outreach programs of the Rajasthan government planned ahead of ‘Invest Rajasthan: investment summit 2022 scheduled to take place on 24-25 January 2022 in Jaipur. The state government addressed Hyderabad based corporates and entrepreneurs in a meeting today and appealed to the interested investors to be part of Rajasthan’s growth story.

Speaking on the occasion Rawat, said, “Rajasthan Government under the leadership of honourable Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot has created a policy framework to promote growth across all industrial sectors. Invest Rajasthan 2022 is going to be a milestone towards the transformation of state’s industrial scenario.”

Renewable energy, mines and minerals, agriculture and food processing, energy, textiles, logistics, IT and ITeS, healthcare, and MSMEs were among prominent sectors that gained investors interest at the Hyderabad roadshow. The incentives and advantages of Rajasthan Industrial Policy 2019, RIPS 2019 and other sector-specific policies also drew the attention of the investors.