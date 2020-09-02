Rajasthan govt inks MoU worth Rs 4,000 cr in textiles, defence, aviation

Jaipur, Sep 3 : A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Rajasthan government and a private company on Wednesday and investment of Rs 4,000 crore is estimated from these projects which would generate employment for more than 4,000 people, said officials.

The Rajasthan government has entered into an understanding with SVP International Group for the development of facilities related to the aviation, defence and textile sectors.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company representatives made a presentation at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wherein state industries minister Prasadi Lal Meena, state minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya and other senior officials were present.

During the presentation, the company proposed to develop a project for defence and aerospace including aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, an aviation academy and a project related to textiles. The projects are proposed to be developed at a mutually agreed location in the state.

The state government has directed for constitution of a committee under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary Industries for speedy implementation of the projects.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.