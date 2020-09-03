Rajasthan govt trims expenses due to COVID-19, orders strengthening of health infra

Jaipur, Sep 3 : The Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to cut costs in different departments keeping in view the losses sustained due to coronavirus.

This was decided at a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Simultaneously, instructions have also been issued to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the state. Also, it was decided that expenses like computer and stationery will be cut by up to 70 per cent.

The circular issued after the meeting said that officers will be able to travel by air in economy class only while banning executive and business class travel for them. Government work visits will be kept to a minimum. As far as possible, meetings will be done through video conferences. Foreign travel has also been banned completely.

Procurement of new vehicles in government departments in the state has also been banned. All types of machinery, equipment, tools, plants and other new items will not be procured except for the necessary materials and equipment for prevention, treatment and assistance of Covid-19 victims. Only the equipment required to operate the schemes can be procured.

There will be a ban on hosting official lunches and dinners as well as buying gifts. All state programmes, bhoomi poojan, inauguration ceremonies etc will be conducted without any pomp and show with simple gatherings and if possible, they will be conducted via video conferencing only.

All types of training, seminars, festivals and exhibitions will be conducted online. In the most urgent circumstances, they can be organised in state institutions, government buildings or state premises. Instructions have also been given to reduce the budget for the exhibitions by at least 50 per cent.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.