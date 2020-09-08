Rajasthan HC asks schools to charge 70% fees in Covid time

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th September 2020 6:59 am IST

Jaipur, Sep 8 : The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked schools in the state to charge only 70 per cent of their total fees during the Covid period when they are closed and are running classes online.

The ruling by a single-judge bench of Justice S.P. Sharma came on three pleas filed by around 200 schools challenging the state government’s decision directing schools to defer collection of fees till the time they re-open.

The court also ruled that the parents need to pay the school fees in three instalments till January 31, and also fixed the dates for this. While the first instalment needs to be paid by September 30, the second should be paid by November 30 and the third by January 31.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  'Auto component players to see revenue, margins go down in FY21'
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close