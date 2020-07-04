Rajasthan HC quashes FIR against hospitality chain, staff

Jaipur: The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court has quashed an FIR registered on June 11 against Marriott India, an Indian subsidiary of hotel operator Marriott International Inc of USA, and its hotel employees owing to an agreement reached with the complainant in the case.

The order, dated June 29, was passed by Justice A.K. Gaur on a writ petition filed on behalf of Marriott India and its employees by law firm Kochhar & Co.

The petitioner submitted that after the FIR was lodged, complainant Vikram Sukhani — director of Tulsi Palace Resort Private Limited — submitted a letter dated June 22 to the SHO of Amer police station in Jaipur district to say that the dispute between the two parties had since been amicably settled and that he did not want any further action on the the FIR.

The petitioner said that in the FIR, Sukhani had levelled various accusations against Marriott India and its employees named therein, falsely insinuating that a few hotel employees had conspired to cheat the complainant by misappropriating and siphoning off funds belonging to the hotel.

Later, Sukhani agreed to resolve the matter by executing a settlement adated June 20 with Marriott India.

The High Court, relying upon the said settlement agreement as well as the letter dated June 22 submitted by Sukhani to the SHO, quashed the FIR.

Source: IANS