Rajasthan HC quashes FIR against hospitality chain, staff

By Neha Published: July 04, 2020, 11:24 pm IST
Icebergs, Vicebergs and the Dream—Any doubt?

Jaipur: The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court has quashed an FIR registered on June 11 against Marriott India, an Indian subsidiary of hotel operator Marriott International Inc of USA, and its hotel employees owing to an agreement reached with the complainant in the case.

The order, dated June 29, was passed by Justice A.K. Gaur on a writ petition filed on behalf of Marriott India and its employees by law firm Kochhar & Co.

The petitioner submitted that after the FIR was lodged, complainant Vikram Sukhani — director of Tulsi Palace Resort Private Limited — submitted a letter dated June 22 to the SHO of Amer police station in Jaipur district to say that the dispute between the two parties had since been amicably settled and that he did not want any further action on the the FIR.

The petitioner said that in the FIR, Sukhani had levelled various accusations against Marriott India and its employees named therein, falsely insinuating that a few hotel employees had conspired to cheat the complainant by misappropriating and siphoning off funds belonging to the hotel.

Later, Sukhani agreed to resolve the matter by executing a settlement adated June 20 with Marriott India.

The High Court, relying upon the said settlement agreement as well as the letter dated June 22 submitted by Sukhani to the SHO, quashed the FIR.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close