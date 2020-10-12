Rajasthan interstate IPL betting gang busted in Hyderabad

Jaipur: Rajasthan’sAnti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested seven people in connection with online betting on ongoing IPL cricket matches with the help of the local police in Hyderabad. It also seized Rs 16 crore, cell phones and laptops from the gang.

The squad conducted raids simultaneously at five locations — Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jaipur and Nagpur on Monday and arrested Ganesh, Suresh, Sattaiah, Pankaj and three others.

Ashok Kumar Rathore, ADG of Anti-Terrorism Squad of Rajasthan said that the people from Rajasthan had gone to other states to hide their identity to involve in the betting racket. Rathore said that it is yet to be ascertained if the betting was being done with the aim of match-fixing.

The prime accused Ganesh is said to have been organising the bettings on the IPL matches in several states. On Sunday, the West Zone task force police arrested two persons for involving in cricket betting and seized Rs 1.2 lakh from them. The arrested were identified as Vinay Singh and Aryan.