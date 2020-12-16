Rajasthan: Mount Abu shivers at 1.4 degrees

News Desk 1Published: 16th December 2020 1:03 pm IST
Jaipur, Dec 16 : As the temperature continues to plummet in Rajasthan, hill station Mount Abu registered a minimum temperature of 1.4 degree Celsius, making it the coldest place in the desert state.

Besides Mount Abu, Sriganganagar registered 2.5 degree Celsius, Churu 5.1 degrees, Jaisalmer 5.2, Bikaner 6.1, Phalodi 6.2, Pilani 4.4 and Sikar recorded 7.5 degrees. A total of 17 districts registered a temperature of less than 10 degree Celsius on Tuesday night.

Met officials confirmed that the temperature has dipped 3-4 degree Celsius in many districts of the state and have issued a cold wave warning in eight districts from Wednesday to Friday which include Churu, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Bharatpur.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

