Rajasthan MP: How can I be Covid-positive in Delhi & Covid-negative in Rajasthan! (IANS-exclusive)

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 16 : Even after three days to the start of the Parliament session in Delhi, Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal couldn’t make it to the session, owing to his Covid-19 positive report received in Delhi which barred his entry to Parliament. However, the MP terms his report fake as his two reports in Rajasthan have tested negative in quick succession.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Beniwal said, “The entire nation is confused over my medical reports; I have been declared Covid-19 positive in Delhi while am corona negative in Rajasthan. Now which report is more authentic and which report should I trust more?” he questioned and said that the Health ministry should clarify its stand on this issue.

“If this is the state of confusion with an NDA alliance MP, imagine the plight of a common man,” he said, adding that Covid-19 norms need to be made transparent.

“There needs to be a fair probe into my Covid-19 test results announced in Delhi under which I was declared positive. However, my next samples in Jaipur lab tested negative. Now I am rejecting my positive report announced in Delhi as it clearly flouts all scientific theories. Covid-19, as per science, doesn’t repeat within three months and I was tested positive on July 26 and after completing a 14-day quarantine period, I was announced negative,” he added.

Beniwal, Nagaur MP, was tested at Lok Sabha on September 11. After three days, he was informed that he tested positive. Beniwal was left confused as he had already undergone treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after testing positive in July and was discharged after testing negative on August 6, soon after completing his 14-day quarantine period.

“After being informed of my positive report from the LS secretariat, I discussed it with Jaipur doctors who suggested that I should get tested again. I gave my sample and the SMS Hospital report says I am negative,” the MP said.

He also got his samples tested at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). Now I shall get my blood tests done. I need to find out the truth. I am panicking and confused,” he added, saying that doctors at SMS Hospital said that “I was fit and can donate plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” Beniwal added.

“I have outrightly rejected those tests being done in Delhi. How can Delhi reports declare me positive when two leading institutes of Rajasthan have declared my report negative,” Beniwal told IANS.

“I brought the issue to the knowledge of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and shared my negative reports with him. Birla called me on September 13 and asked me how it happened. I informed him of the situation as well and shared my Rajasthan reports with him. However, there was no response. In fact, I received calls from two Union ministers, Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan, in the last two days who called me to check on my health. I told them I am hale and hearty and am spending healthy time with family as this Delhi report is baseless and wrong,” he said further.

Beniwal added that lakhs of people from Rajasthan were expecting him to take their issues to Parliament; issues related to farmers, Covid-19, locusts attacks, and many other subjects.

“But nothing can be done now. Surprisingly, the health ministry, the ICMR, AIIMS and everyone else is silent on the issue.. Am now awaiting the honest reply and a fair investigation in the matter from Delhi,” he added.

(Archana Sharma can be reached at arachana.g@gmail.com)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.