Rajasthan reports 143 new COVID-19 cases

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 12:40 pm IST

Jaipur: As many as 143 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

According to the health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 26,580 including 6,459 active cases and 534 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close