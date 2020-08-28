Rajasthan reports 557 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 28th August 2020 2:01 pm IST
Rajasthan reports 557 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths

Jaipur: As many as 557 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, said the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 76,572 including 14,730 active cases and 1,012 deaths.

India witnessed a record single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Friday.

With 1,057 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll has reached 61,529.

The country’s coronavirus count stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, and 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated.

Source: ANI
READ:  Study reveals how COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close