Rajasthan reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, toll 1271 now

By Sameer Updated: 16th September 2020 1:43 pm IST
COVID-19 is airborne, say 239 scientists; ask WHO to revise guidelines

Jaipur: Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded seven more coronavirus fatalities, taking the overall toll in the state to 1,271, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 802 new cases Wednesday, which pushed the total number of infection to 1,06,700, of whom 17,541 people are under treatment, it said.

As per the bulletin, so far, 86,333 people have been discharged after treatment.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection has reached 304 till now, followed by 125 in Jodhpur, 99 in Bikaner, 90 in Ajmer, 89 in Kota, 73 in Bharatpur, 49 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 37 in Udaipur, 31 in Alwar, 26 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

READ:  Meghalaya reports one more COVID-19 death, 139 new cases

The fresh cases included 116 in Jaipur, 113 in Jodhpur, 49 in Kota, 45 in Alwar, 43 in Ajmer, 37 in Pratapgarh besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close