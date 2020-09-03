Rajasthan Royals partner with APIS Honey for IPL

By News Desk 1 Published: 3rd September 2020 6:54 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 3 : Rajasthan Royals have partnered with APIS Honey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to begin on September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

APIS Honey comes in as the leading headgear partner for Rajasthan Royals. Its logo will be sported throughout the IPL by leading cricketing names from around the world, said a statement.

“As a sportsperson staying healthy and fit is imperative and honey is a really important ingredient for that in our everyday lives,” Royals batsman Robin Uthappa said.

“Today, given the situation, health is the topmost priority for almost everyone. Having APIS in the Royals family is brilliant and more importantly, it sends out an important message surrounding health and the need to embrace a healthy life, not just for people involved in sport but for every individual. It’s good to sport a brand which is involved in the promotion of health and using the medium to good effect,” said the veteran batsman.

The 2020 IPL is to start from September 19 in the UAE, but the BCCI has still not released the match schedule.

