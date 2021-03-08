Rajasthan: SI arrested for raping woman complainant inside police station

Jaipur: A 54-year-old police sub-inspector (SI) posted at Kherli police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman who had come to file a harassment complaint against her husband.

The crime took place at the compound of the police station, inside the room where the accused sub-inspector lived, said the police. According to the police, the woman had contacted the officer on March 2 regarding a complaint against her husband.

Alwar Superintendent of Police, while speaking to The Indian Express, on Monday, said, “Back in 2018, she had filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband which was later settled. But now according to her, the woman’s husband wanted to give her divorce and she was not agreeing. The complainant had come to the police station and contacted the sub-inspector regarding lodging of a complaint in this matter,”

The woman has alleged that the officer, who is in his fifties and the second-officer-in-command at the police station, raped her for three days between March 2 and March 4.

“After we came to know about the incident, an FIR was lodged on Sunday under section 376 (rape) IPC, and Singh was arrested. He is in police custody. A phone recording has also been presented by the woman, which has prima facie verified her accusations,” said Alwar SP.

“The process of suspension and other disciplinary action against Singh has been initiated from the office of the inspector general. We are also in the process of taking action against the SHO. We are also considering sending to police lines all the staff at the police station who have been posted there for more than one year,” he added.

He said that the woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further investigation was being conducted in the matter.