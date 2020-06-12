Rajasthan: Taskforce recommends Rs 700 cr relief for industries

Jaipur: A task force set up by the Rajasthan government has recommended to provide a relief of Rs 700 crore to industries, a press release said on Thursday.

In its interim report, the task force has also recommended the promotion of the textile industry, waiver of electricity tariff and increasing the scope of benefits of the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme. It has also suggested an exemption in the state GST.

The task force has also proposed to exempt industries like MSMEs from necessary approvals and inspections under various laws of the state in initial years of setting up, according to the release.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.