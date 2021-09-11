Rajasthan: Teacher held taking bribe

By PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 11th September 2021 7:00 am IST
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl in Delhi
(Representational Image)

Jaipur: A teacher was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh on behalf of a police official in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

The accused, Bheem Sain, was demanding Rs 2 lakh from the complainant on behalf of Reader Ramesh Kumar Meena, posted at the Jaitsar police station, in return for a favour in a police case.

The complaint was verified and Bheem Sain was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh, the official said, adding that the role of the police official is being investigated.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button