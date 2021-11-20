Rajasthan: Three cabinet ministers offer to quit their posts

Jaipur: In a major political development, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary wrote to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to leave their ministerial positions and work for the organisation.

The letters from these ministsrs are being considered as their resignations. Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, disclosed this information to the media after reaching Jaipur on Friday night.

All three have expressed their willingness to serve the party organisation, Maken said.

The Congress cabinet presently has 21 ministers, which may now be reduced to 18. Nine positions were lying vacant in the cabinet, which will now go up to 12, and all eyes are set as to which group shall get the major share — the Ashok Gehlot group or the group led by Sachin Pilot.

Dotasra is serving as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief in Rajasthan, while Raghu Sharma has been made the party’s Gujarat in-charge. Harish Chaudhary has been made the Punjab in-charge of Congress.