Out of the fresh deaths, three were reported in Jaipur and one each in Kota and Tonk

By Mansoor Updated: 22nd August 2020 4:53 pm IST
Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally nears 70k, death toll touches 900-mark

Jaipur: Five more people died in Rajasthan due to coronavirus on Saturday, taking the death toll to 938, while 612 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 68,566, a health department official said.

Out of the fresh deaths, three were reported in Jaipur and one each in Kota and Tonk, he said.

Among new cases, 167 were reported in Jaipur, 140 in Jodhpur, 80 in Ajmer, 78 in Bharatpur, 45 in Nagaur, 26 in Banswara, 25 in Hanumangarh, 24 in Rajsamand, 18 in Jhunjhunu and nine in Barmer.

The state has 14,907 active cases and a total of 52,059 have been discharged after the treatment.

Source: PTI
