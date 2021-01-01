Rajat Datta new DG, Armed Forces Medical Services

New Delhi, Jan 1 : Surgeon Vice Admiral Rajat Datta on Friday took over as Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services.

Prior to assuming the present appointment, he was Director General, Medical Services, Navy and Commandant, Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi.

He is an alumnus of Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and after completing his MBBS in 1982, was commissioned into Army Medical Corps on December 17, 1982.

Datta had been holding the prestigious appointment of Commandant AFC, New Delhi, and was also Additional DGMS, Army, New Delhi.

He had been holding the appointment of MG Medical, Headquarter Central Command and Commandant, Command Hospital, Lucknow. He is a renowned teacher and in addition to being the Professor of Cardiology, is also an examiner for several Universities and Post Graduate Medical Institutions in India.

Datta was appointed as Honorary Surgeon to the President from February 1, 2020. He is a Fellow of Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, US.

