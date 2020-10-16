Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan in Indian remake of ‘Call My Agent’

Mumbai, Oct 15 : Actors Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra get together for the Indian version of the French drama series, Call My Agent.

Originally titled “Dix Pour Cent”, the hit workplace comedy is created by Fanny Herrero and showrunner Cedric Klapisch. The French dramedy series premiered in 2015.

The Indian version will be narrated through the eyes of four high-profile agents of Bollywood celebrities, and will explore the madness that keeps the star system running. Each episode will also features a real celebrity, who will play a fun and exaggerated version of themselves.

Filmmaker Shaad Ali will be helming the project, written by Abbas and Hussain Dalal. The show is set to go on the floors in late October.

“I have been a consumer of premium drama series and always been keen to explore it as a director. We have put together a great team of writers and crew for this project. I’m sure that our audiences will love a show like this,” Shaad said.

“After bringing American, British and Israeli formats to India, this series marks our first French format acquisition. ‘Call My Agent’, is a witty and wicked tale that will take our film loving audiences on an enthralling, comic and exciting journey into the lives of their favourite Bollywood stars. Abbas and Hussain have done a delightful adaptation and in Shaad we have found the right partner to bring this show alive with a vibrant team of actors,” said Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment, which is working on creating the Indian version of the show.

“As the makers of the original, we are very happy and excited about Applause telling this story to the Indian audiences,” said Sabine Chemaly, EVP of international distribution, TF1 Studio.

