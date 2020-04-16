Rajat Sharma allegedly gives communal color to Bandra gathering

NEW DELHI: India TV founder Rajat Sharma has once again come under target of social media users due to his communal tweet.

On Tuesday, Mumbai’s Bandra West railway station was flooded with migrant labourers after PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

However, news anchors of leading media channels allegedly communalize the incident and spread hatred amid the human tragedy.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sharma wrote, “It’s a matter of concern that so many people assembled outside the jama masjid in Bandra. Who called them? If they had come to catch the train to return to their homes, then why did they not have their luggage with them?”

बांद्रा में जामा मस्जिद के बाहर इतनी बड़ी संख्या में लोगों का इकट्ठा चिंता की बात है. इन्हें किसने बुलाया? अगर ये लोग घर वापस जाने के लिए ट्रेन पकड़ने के लिए आए थे तो उनके हाथों में सामान क्यों नहीं था? — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) April 14, 2020

Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle reacted sharply to Sharma’s tweet for allegedly communalising the Tuesday’s impromptu protest by migrant workers.

Wagle wrote, “You are so shameless. First, you know nothing about Mumbai and yet you are trying to give it a communal colour. Bandra railway station is right in front of the mosque and these people had come there to buy tickets. A lowly TV channel like yours had spread the rumours about starting of train service. That’s it.”

आप बडे बेशर्म है. एक तो मुंबई के बारे मे कुछ नही जानते और कोशिश कर रहे है कम्युनल कलर देनेकी. इस मस्जिद के सामने बांद्रा स्टेशन है और ये लोग वहां टिकट लेने आए थे. आप जैसे किसी घटिया चॅनलने ट्रेन शुरू होने की अफवा उडायी थी. बस्स? https://t.co/Od2nBTMFok — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) April 14, 2020

Some users also complained to Mumbai police, accusing Sharma of spreading religious hatred.

मरकज़, मस्ज़िद, मुसलमान के अलावा और कुछ भी दिखता है शर्मा अंकल ??

कुछ दिन पहले दिल्ली बस स्टैंड में और 3 दिन पहले गुजरात मे भी मजदूर यूँ सड़कों पर आए थे

वो क्यों आये सड़कों पर उनको किसने बुलाया था वहां कौन सी मस्ज़िद थी ?

अगर पत्रकार हो तो गरीबों के बीच जाकर उनका दर्द पता करो — Khalid Salmani🛡️ (@khalidsalmani1) April 14, 2020

हे नफरत की दुकान @RajatSharmaLive



अपनी न सही इस ब्लू टिक की ही लाज रख लीजिए।कम से कम आपको सरकार द्वारा मिले पद्दम भूषण का ही मान रख लीजिए।



भीड़ सिर्फ मुम्बई में जुटी है?



सूरत में किस मस्जिद के आगे जुटे हैं वो उड़िया और बिहारी कामदार?



कुछ तो न्यूट्रल खबर चलाइये चाटूकार जी!!! — True Indian (@TrueInd26978997) April 14, 2020

Hours after the lockdown was extended, most channels broadcast reports, WhatsApp forwards were circulated that triggered the mass gathering.

