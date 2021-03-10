Rajat Verma: My character in ‘Ishk Par Zor Nahin’ has many shades

Mumbai, March 9 : Television actor Rajat Verma has opened up on his character in the upcoming daily soap “Ishk Par Zor Nahin”. Rajat loves the fact that Kartik, his character in the show, has many shades.

The actor gained popularity as Rishi Roy in the romantic thriller television show “Beyhadh 2”, and he says that Kartik is an updated version of Rishi.

“My character Kartik in the new show is a better version of Rishi Roy of Beyhadh 2. This character has many shades and I am really excited for this. People had given me so much of love in my previous show and I hope they will continue giving me the same love and support in my new journey as well,” Rajat Verma shared.

Divulging details, the actor added: “Kartik belongs to a very upfront family in Delhi. Kartik is a sensible boy who has good humour as well. He believes in equality and holds good values.”

“Ishk Par Zor Nahin” is pitched as a new-age love story of two opposite personalities, Ahaan and Ishqi, who share polarising viewpoints about marriage. The show starring Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Rajat Verma and Shagun Sharma will air on Sony TV from March 15.

