Rajdeep compares COVID deaths per million in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad

New Delhi: News anchor and consulting editor at the India Today group Rajdeep Sardesai compared the COVID-19 deaths per million in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

He tweeted, “Covid 19 deaths per million: Mumbai 88; Delhi 45; Ahmedabad 182 per million”

Highlight the fact that testing in Gujarat is low when compared to other States, he wrote, “Testing per million: Maharashtra: 5198; Delhi 13053 and Gujarat 4172.. (as of June 8) “.

More stats on Maha-Guj-Delhi Covid comparison: Covid 19 deaths per million: Mumbai 88; Delhi 45; Ahmedabad 182 per million. Testing per million: Maharashtra: 5198; Delhi 13053 and Gujarat 4172.. (as of June 8) hope that settles all arguments. Let’s pray for safety of all! 🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 10, 2020

Is Namaste Trump responsible for coronavirus spread in Ahmedabad?

As number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad increases, many fingers are being raised at Namaste Trump event.

The event was held in Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on 24th February 2020. In the event, over one lakh people including many foreign dignitaries attended.

Allegations by Congress party

The Congress Party also alleged that the country is paying the price for the February 24 event.

It had tweeted, “Due to Namaste Trump Publicity programm Ahmedabad has become hotspot in the state, 73 percent death is in Ahmedabad,” the Congress tweeted on Thursday.

“Because of the programme, not only Gujarat but whole nation is paying the price,” added Congress.

