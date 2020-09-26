Raje, Rajyavardhan find place in Nadda’s team

Jaipur, Sep 26 : Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has been appointed as national vice president in the new team announced by BJP President J.P. Nadda.

Besides Raje, three other leaders from Rajasthan have found a place in the list which includes Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav who has been made national general secretary, Alka Gurjar is the new secretary while MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been announced as the national spokesperson.

Raje, since the last few days, was camping in Delhi and meeting party higher-ups after being upset with the Rajasthan BJP team ignoring her while taking crucial decisions.

Rathore has been a former Union Sports Minister who is presently an MP from Jaipur Rural.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.